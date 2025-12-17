The First National Bank in Amboy donates card skimmer detection devices to Dixon Police Department

Dixon Police Sgt. Chris Scott (from left), Sgt. Ed Deets and Deputy Chief Aaron Simonton accept two card skimmer detection devices from AVP of Development and Engagement Taylor Boostrom, Universal Banker David Burnett and Security Officer and Network Administrator Jay Shaw. (Photo provided by the First National Bank in Amboy)

Financial scams and crime are an ever-present threat to everyone in modern times.

From fraudulent phone calls and emails, to social media impersonation scams, to credit and debit card theft technologies, people must remain vigilant of their financial data. The Dixon Police Department and The First National Bank in Amboy are taking steps to continually upgrade defensive and preventative measures to protect consumers against fraud.

The First National Bank in Amboy presented two card skimmer detection devices on Dec. 1 to the Dixon Police Department. These devices can detect and alert the officer using them of the presence of card skimming apparatus, which are used to steal credit and debit card information, and may be present in things like ATMs, gas pumps, vending machines, and many other places where “paying with plastic” is an option.

“On behalf of the Dixon Police Department, we truly appreciate the support from our community and businesses like The First National Bank in Amboy,” Dixon Deputy Chief Aaron Simonton said. “By providing us with tools such as the Skim Scanner, it will greatly enhance our ability to be more proactive, rather than reactive, with these types of investigations.”

The Dixon Police Department, The First National Bank in Amboy and other area organizations are working diligently to continue to combat fraud.

“We are honored to partner with the Dixon Police Department to help safeguard our community,” said Colleen Henkel, president and CEO of The First National Bank in Amboy,

The First National Bank in Amboy also provides fraud protection tips and information online, through their website and social media, and in their branches.

“You may also follow The First National Bank in Amboy on Facebook and Instagram for frequent tips on fighting fraud,” Henkel said.

As financial fraud attacks continue to evolve, communities must continue to fortify defenses and increase their knowledge of fraud avoidance and, in the case of being frauded, steps to reconcile it, according to bank officials. With tools like card skimming detection devices, the Dixon Police Department and The First National Bank in Amboy are doing just that to maintain future financial security and prosperity for the community, they said.