Ogle County property transfers for Dec. 8-12, 2025

Warranty Deeds

Bradley D. Wolber and Dolores Wolber to Ruth D. Cross, 1 Parcel: 110 W 1st St, Mt. Morris, $118,000

Rhonda Book to Dorinda R. Hammer and Adam W. Larson, 1 Parcel: 926 W 2nd St, Byron, $145,000

Tammy J. Hubbard to Jfa Properties Llc, 1 Parcel: 17684 W Eagle Point Rd, Polo, $181,250

Allison S. Toal and Erik A. Guglielmi to Tabernash Lp, 1 Parcel: 102 W Main St, Byron, $122,000

Rick Mcquality and Kayla Richolson to Tyler Clark, 1 Parcel: 1011 N Limekiln Rd, Oregon, $244,000

Meggan L. Franklin to Taylor James Mccarthy and Madison Elaine Mccarthy, 1 Parcel: 174 S Fox Run Ln, Byron, $165,000

James O. Rainwater and Paula Rainwater to Timothy Gunderson and Cynthia Gunderson, 1 Parcel in Monroe Township: 12-21-482-014, $10,500

Hre Builders Llc to Chad Herring, 1 Parcel: 247 Creekside Dr, Byron, $342,000

Brian D. Stouffer and Gayle L. Madsen to Joshua Skinner, Selena Clemons-Skinner, and Selena Clemons Skinner, 4 Parcels in Mt. Morris Township: 08-25-300-004, 08-25-300-005, 08-25-300-006, and 08-36-100-052, $695,000

Kyle Phillip Macias and Crysta Nicholle Macias to Abraham Martinez, 1 Parcel: 534 Westfield Dr, Stillman Valley, $299,000

Lake Lida - Phase 1 to Capitol-Farwell Corp and Capitol Farwell Corp, 1 Parcel: 433 W Willis Ave, Rochelle, $7,450,000

Javier R. Salinas and Carol E. Salinas to Leonard M. Schulfer and Joanne M. Schulfer, 1 Parcel in Flagg Township: 24-20-203-002, $35,000

Corrine S. Wallace to Eugene R. Logan, 1 Parcel: 412 S Congress Ave, Polo, $63,000

Nancy D. Alderks and Becky J. Borchers to Straight Roes Farm Llc and Straight Roe’s Farm Llc, 1 Parcel: 18427 E Mcneal Rd, Monroe Center, $0.00

Quit Claims

Steven Sims to Steven Sims and Christina Sims, 1 Parcel: 411 S 6th St, Oregon, $0.00

Raymond F. Saathoff to Angela Dawn Saathoff, Daniels Raymond Saathoff, Raymond F. Saathoff Life Estate, 1 Parcel: 319 S. Rural Road, Stillman Valley, $0.00

Shelby Beardin to Shelby Beardin, 1 Parcel: 165 Harvest Glenn Dr, Davis Junction, $0.00

Bruce Powell, Tammie L. Richter, and Tammie L. Powell to Bruce Powell and Tammie L. Powell, 1 Parcel: 1410 Brookside Dr, Rochelle, $0.00

William John Messer, Susan Lynn Messer, to William J. Messer Trustee, William J. Messer Tr, Susan L. Messer Trustee, and Susan L. Messer Tr., 1 Parcel: 5846 S Brooklyn Rd, Rochelle, $0.00

Andrew D. Koenig and Jacqueline L. Koenig, 1 Parcel: 1020 N 3rd St, Rochelle, $0.00

Washington Grove Cemetery Association to Michael R. Hardesty, 1 Parcel: 4551 E Flagg Rd, Ashton, $1,500

Trustees Deeds

Jill L. Izer Trustee and Izer Family Tr to Everett Albright, 1 Parcel: 603 S 10th St, Oregon, $185,000

John Daniel Michaux Trustee and William F Michaux Iii Tr to John Daniel Michaux, 1 Parcel: 7179 German Church Road, Byron, $0.00

Donald L. Kinn Trustee and Donald L. Kinn Tr to Garett Samp, 1 Parcel: 1176 Westview Dr, Rochelle, $162,000

Arlene H. Grubb Trustee and Ahg Tr314 to Leah M. Beneventi, 1 Parcel: 05-26-403-007, $10,000

Jerry R. Funk Trustee and Lynn D. Genandt Trustee to Joy Marie Brattrud, 1 Parcel in Marion Township: 02-08-100-007, $447,850

Jerry R. Funk Trustee, Lynn D. Genandt Trustee, and Robert & Johanna Funk Tr to Randall H. Battrud, 1 Parcel in Forreston Township: 02-07-200-001, $1,043,276

Brian J. Henry Trustee, Fjh1 Tr, and Joseph J. Henry to Brian J. Henry, Kevin M. Henry, and Kathleen M. Bybee, 1 Parcel in Rockvale Township: 09-36-100-002, $0.00

Deeds in Trust

Brian Morsch and Brian H. Morsch to Brian Morsch Trustee and Brian Morsch Tr, 1 Parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township: 16-26-400-016; one parcel in Flagg Township: 24-20-478-020; and 110 S 7th St, Rochelle, $0.00

Robert D. Carpenter and Marlys A. Carpenter to Robert D. Carpenter Trustee, Robert D. Carpenter Tr., Marlys A. Carpenter Trustee, and Marlys A. Carpenter Tr., 6 Parcels: 2 Parcels in Lincoln Township: 07-25-100-004 and 07-36-200-004; 2 parcels in Mt. Morris Township: 08-19-300-003 and 08-30-100-001; 505 W Fieldstone, Mt. Morris, and 1 Parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township: 16-02-156-013, $0.00

Judy L. Beesing to Judy L. Beesing Trustee and Jlb Tr725, 950 N Etnyre Ter, Oregon; 2 Parcels in Oregon-Nashua Township: 16-04-201-012 and 16-12-200-004, and 114 S. Marsh Road, Oregon, $0.00