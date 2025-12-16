Cocar is Dixon High School’s student of the month for December

James Cocar, a senior, is Dixon High School’s student of the month for December.

He is the son of Bunyan and Rachel Cocar and has a brother, John.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: AP Calculus is very engaging as it heavily challenges me but is extremely rewarding mastering new topics.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: I would like to pursue a career in STEM, most likely mechanical engineering, while also continuing to keep music in my life by gigging and playing in professional ensembles. I plan to pursue both fields and dual major in mechanical engineering and saxophone performance.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: Two of my favorite extracurriculars and community activities I participate in are scholastic bowl and municipal band.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable: Performing for the younger students in the DPS district is always special, whether it’s madrigals or another group, it always inspires me to continue making music.

What is your hope for the future?: My hope for the future is to be able to make a career out of doing the things that I love, such as playing and performing music.