Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Oregon’s Aniyah Sarver

Name: Aniyah Sarver

School: Oregon

Sport: Girls basketball

Year: Senior

Why she was selected: She scored 24 points with 16 rebounds, five assists and five steals in a win over Polo. Oregon is off to a 7-3 start and Sarver leads the team with 12.6 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game. She also scored 25 points in a win over Orangeville.

In addition to being a great player, Oregon coach Angela Reynolds said Sarver is a great teammate and exceptional person off the court.

“She brings consistent energy and positivity every single day and is always pushing herself and those around her to be better. She’s often the first one in the gym [sometimes even beating me] and the last to leave,” Reynolds said. “Through her attitude and effort, she leads by example and sets a high standard for our program.

“From kids camps to offseason workouts and now into her senior season, Aniyah gives 110% in everything she does. What I admire most is that she always continues to strive for excellence both individually and within our team. She has a strong desire to keep improving and is extremely coachable. She has a strong love for the game and even smiles during sprints in practice! Her competitive nature is evident and our team success is always her top priority. It’s been a pleasure watching her grow into the player and person she is today, and I’m excited to see what the rest of the season holds for her and our team.”

Sarver is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week after an online vote. Here is a Q&A with the senior standout.

What drew you to basketball and how did you first get into it?

Sarver: The main thing that drew me to basketball was probably my friends. It was in 5th grade and all my friends did it so I told my mom I wanted to try it out, which was the best decision I’ve ever made.

What do you like about basketball? Have you learned anything from it?

Sarver: I honestly love everything about basketball. I love how good of a connection me and my teammates have on and off the court, and the environment that basketball creates overall. Something that I’ve learned from basketball is to not get mad over one little mistake and to just shake it off and make it up on the next play. This is something I’ve really been pushing myself to do this year, because I’ve never really been good at it.

Any specific strengths you feel you have? Anything specifically you have worked at improving this year?

Sarver: Seeing the floor and finding different ways to run the offense. Something I’ve worked on this year is probably my defense and deflections. I’ve been trying to read other teams’ offenses and see where I can make an impact.

You had 24 points with 16 rebounds, five assists and five steals in a win over Polo. What went into that performance and what was it like to come through and help the team get a win over a solid Polo team?

Sarver: Going into the game I knew that I wanted to come out with a win. During that week, we were talking about how we could come out on top and we knew that we had what it takes to win that game. Seeing how our tournament went and how well my teammates were working together, I knew that we could win some games that we haven’t in years previous.

What stands out about this year’s team so far?

Sarver: Something that stands out to me about this year’s team is that we all are striving to win. Every day everyone is pushing themselves at practice to improve, which then ties into the games. I can see everyone’s dedication to this sport as we continue our season. Even though we are fresh into it, I can tell how much my team wants it.

Any other highlights for you or the team so far?

Sarver: For the team we’ve been scoring a lot more and taking more chances overall. Also, it’s really helped that most of the varsity has been playing together for 2-3 years now so we’ve really built up that team chemistry and work really well together.

Oregon's Aniyah Sarver (23) puts up a shot against Aurora Christian at the Oregon Girls Tip-Off Tournament on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 at the Blackhawk Center in Oregon. (Earleen Hinton)

Do you have a favorite athlete, sports team or anyone else that inspires you?

Sarver: My favorite athlete is probably Caitlin Clark. She has elite talent, confidence and has an impact on many people. She has also changed the game by bringing massive attention to women’s basketball. Her work ethic, leadership and competitiveness makes her someone easy to admire.

Any other hobbies, activities or sports you are involved in?

Sarver: I do golf in the fall and my team and I made it to sectionals as a team. Then I play soccer in the spring. I’m also in the NHS and student council.

Do you have a favorite book or quote?

Sarver: One of my favorite quotes is probably, “Talent wins games, but teamwork wins championships.” - Michael Jordan

Favorite restaurant or meal after a game?

Sarver: My favorite meal after a game is probably a burger from The Hunt Club, or something that my mom made at home.

Favorite TV Show or movie?

Sarver: My favorite TV show is probably “Stranger Things”, especially since there’s a new season. And my favorite movie is “Where the Crawdads Sing”, and any of the “Hunger Games” movies.

Favorite music artist or genre?

Sarver: My favorite music artist is probably SZA.

Any favorite school subjects or teachers?

Sarver: My favorite subject is math, and the teacher of that class just so happens to be my basketball coach as well, Angela Reynolds.

Any idea what you want to do after high school?

Sarver: After high school I want to be a pediatric travel nurse. I also hope to continue to play basketball in college.