Oswego Township awards community grants to local nonprofits

Oswego Township office location at 99 Boulder Hill Pass in the Boulder Hill subdivision. (Shea Lazansky)

Oswego Township has awarded community grants to local nonprofits providing senior support, food assistance, and community outreach.

The Township Board approved the funding to ensure local resources directly benefit residents.

Senior Services Associates receives a $25,000 grant from Oswego Township, strengthening local efforts to provide resources and support for area seniors. (Photo Provided By Oswego Township)

Funding amounts were determined based on community impact, program sustainability, and alignment with township priorities.

The township plans to continue offering community grants annually, with future application cycles announced on its official website.

Each organization submitted an application outlining its mission, financial needs, and how grant funding will serve residents. The Township Board reviewed applications over several weeks before selecting the final recipients.

2026 GRANT RECIPIENTS

• Senior Services Associates: $25,000

• TRIAD: $1,000

• Oswego Senior Center: $35,000