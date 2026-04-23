Oswego Township awards community grants to local nonprofits

Oswego Township has awarded community grants to local nonprofits providing senior support, food assistance, and community outreach.
The Township Board approved the funding to ensure local resources directly benefit residents.
Funding amounts were determined based on community impact, program sustainability, and alignment with township priorities.
The township plans to continue offering community grants annually, with future application cycles announced on its official website.
Each organization submitted an application outlining its mission, financial needs, and how grant funding will serve residents. The Township Board reviewed applications over several weeks before selecting the final recipients.
2026 GRANT RECIPIENTS
• Senior Services Associates: $25,000
• TRIAD: $1,000
• Oswego Senior Center: $35,000