$30 million in federal funds proposed for 20 local projects across Rep. Underwood’s district

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, welcomed dozens of constituents into her new DeKalb office, 2179 Sycamore Road, Unit 107, for an open house event on Jan. 17, 2026. (Camden Lazenby)

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, announced 20 local projects in the 14th Congressional District have been submitted for federal funding in the 2027 budget.

The projects, which come under Community Project Funding initiative, range from protecting clean drinking water to strengthening access to quality health care in rural communities to public transit systems.

The Community Project Funding initiative allows members of Congress to directly request federal funding for projects that benefit their home districts. These funds must go to projects created by state and local government bodies or eligible non-profit organizations.

“If funded, these projects will have extraordinary benefits for our community,” Underwood said in a statement. “Making sure that our community’s needs are reflected in federal funding has always been a top priority of mine in Washington. Our families will feel the enormous impact of these 20 projects every day.”

Together, the 20 projects request more than $30 million in federal funding for fiscal 2027 and will be selected over summer and fall of this year.

Bureau County

The Spring Valley Water Main Extension and Connection, sponsored by the City of Spring Valley, would use $522,500 to replace and construct new water infrastructure between the City of Spring Valley and the city of Peru.

The Hall Township Food Security & Affordability Infrastructure Project, sponsored by Hall Township, would use $750,000 to renovate and repurpose an empty salt shed building in Spring Valley into a permanent food storage and distribution facility for the township’s food pantry.

Volunteers fill carts of food during the annual Easter distribution on Wednesday, April 1, 2026 at the Hall Township Food Pantry in Spring Valley. (Scott Anderson)

DeKalb County

The DeKalb Metra Rail Extension Preparation Project, sponsored by the City of DeKalb, would use $1,200,000 to advance the extension of Metra commuter rail service along the Union Pacific West Line between Elburn and DeKalb. The funding would go towards preparing development plans and doing environmental analysis for the extension.

The Flewellin Memorial Library Renovation and Modernization sponsored by Shabbona Township would use $1,778,762 to upgrade the township’s aging library and improve it’s safety, accessibility, and energy efficiency.

Shabbona Township would use $1,778,762 in federal funds to upgrade the township’s aging Flewellin Memorial Library (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

The Somonauk Fire Protection District Critical Life Safety Equipment Replacement project, sponsored by the Somonauk Fire Protection District, would use $474,000 to upgrade and replace critical, life-safety equipment for the fire protection district.

Kane County

The Sugar Grove Fire Community Training Facility project, sponsored by the Sugar Grove Fire Protection District, would use $2 million to construct a regional fire training complex for the district. The facility would also be utilized by the Waubonsee Community College Fire Science Technology students.

The Electric Buses for Pace’s Southeast Aurora On Demand Service Project, sponsored by Pace, would use $800,000 to buy two battery-powered buses for Pace’s Southeast Aurora On Demand service to replace aging gas-powered vehicles.

Pace unveiled its newest hybrid electric bus, on Nov. 12, 2025 underscoring the agency’s ongoing investment in cleaner, greener transit options that reduce emissions and modernize the suburban bus fleet. (Photo provided by Pace)

Kendall County

The Oswego School District Student Success & Workforce Development Project, sponsored by Oswego School District 308, would use $3,081,449 to convert underutilized office space into specialized classrooms for students with disabilities to teach job and independent living skills.

Oswego High School (Photo provided by Oswego School District 308)

Phase 2 of the Lake Michigan Water Source Receiving Stations Project, sponsored by the village of Oswego, would use $2,640,000 to construct new water infrastructure in Montgomery, Oswego and Yorkville to support the communities’ connection to the DuPage Water Commission for Lake Michigan water hookup.

LaSalle County

The Mendota Civic Center Revitalization Project, sponsored by the city of Mendota, would use $253,000 to modernize and repair the Mendota Civic Center. The building houses Mendota Area Senior Services, monthly youth programs and meeting and event space for local organizations.

Mendota Civic Center. (Scott Anderson)

The City of Ottawa Public Transit Fleet Replacement project, sponsored by the city of Ottawa, would use $720,000 in funding to buy five new buses for the North Central Area Transit system’s aging fleet. Half of the current fleet has already exceeded it’s lifespan, and the funding would allow for expanded hours and territory coverage.

The North Utica Church Street Water Main Replacement Project, sponsored by the village of North Utica, would use $1,636,000 to replace and upgrade aging water infrastructure along Church Street in Utica including 150-year-old lead pipes and service lines, and resurfacing the street.

Putnam County

The Improving Rural Health Rapid Response in Putnam County project, sponsored by the Putnam County Board, would use $281,250 to buy an equipped ambulance for the Putnam County Emergency Medical Services. The organization is serving more than 250 miles of road in the area. It’s oldest vehicle is from 2001 with more than 150,000 miles on it. The new vehicle and equipment would help modernize the system.

Putnam County EMS Director Andy Jackson (left) and assistant EMS Chief Mark Hameister stand with the county's new ambulance. The purchase was made possible through a contribution from Marquis Energy and with assistance from the Granville/Hennepin Fire Protection District. (PCR photo)

Will County

The Grand Prairie Water Commission Alternative Water Source Program Regional Transmission Main (Segment B) project, sponsored by the city of Joliet, would use $5 million to construct water pipes to deliver treated Lake Michigan water to the communities of Joliet, Crest Hill, Channahon, Minooka, Romeoville and Shorewood through two water delivery structures in Joliet.

The Enhancing Law Enforcement Effectiveness in Protecting Victims of Domestic Violence project, sponsored by Guardian Angel Community Services in Joliet, would use $1 million to support the operations and staffing costs. The organization provides aid, including housing assistance and basic supplies, for survivors of domestic abuse.

Guardian Angel Community Services in Joliet. Thursday, August 4, 2022 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

The Joliet Junior College Public Safety Institute, sponsored by Joliet Junior College, would use $2 million to create a regional hub to train fire service, law enforcement, and emergency medical professionals. The funds would go towards renovating space on JJC’s campus for new training academies and expanding existing programs and new equipment.

The Preston Heights Health & Economic Opportunity Kitchen project, sponsored by the Will County Board, would use $285,000 to construct a commercial kitchen facility at the Labor of Love Community Garden in Preston Heights near Joliet. The facility would serve as a community resource for food education, food safety certification, job training, and small business incubation. It also would allow for expansion of existing educational programs.

The Phase 3 Fairmont Stormwater System Rehabilitation Project, sponsored by Lockport Township, would use $1,334,500 to upgrade and replace stormwater infrastructure in the Fairmont community. The project also would include new sidewalks.

The Village of Plainfield Environmental Infrastructure Program, sponsored by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Chicago District, would use $2 million to construct new water infrastructure, including a water storage tank, in Plainfield to help receive Lake Michigan water.

The village of Plainfield said the downtown Plainfield area entered a new phase of its Old Town construction project this week. (Shaw Media file photo)