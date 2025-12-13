YMCA’s Mortonson to be honored at Dec. 17 retirement open house, public invited

FILE: Sterling-Rock Falls YMCA Aquatic and Youth Sports Director Deb Mortonson runs the Easter Egg Hunt Friday, April 11. She will be honored at a retirement open house Wednesday, Dec. 17, at the YMCA of the Sauk Valley. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Sterling-Rock Falls Family YMCA will host an open house for Aquatics Director Deb Mortonson, who is retiring after being involved with YMCA communities for 39 years.

The open house will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 17, at the YMCA of the Sauk Valley, 2505 YMCA Way, Sterling.

Community members of all ages have not only learned how to swim, but have learned the importance of sportsmanship, integrity and just having fun during sports with Mortonson, according to a news release.

Through her dedication to service, youth development and aquatic safety, hundreds of children grew up with a bright memory of “Miss Deb”. The open house will be a time to congratulate her on her achievements, share lasting memories and toast her off to a retirement full of adventure.