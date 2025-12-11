Sterling’s Cael Lyons gets two pins: Wednesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Boys wrestling

Sterling splits triangular: Sterling beat Rochelle 40-33 and fell to Byron 44-36. Against Rochelle, Chase Coyle, Cael Lyons, Christopher Wellman, Elian Rascon, Maxson O’Haver, Brady McCray and Sergio Vargas Garcia had wins. Lyons picked up a second pin against Byron at 132 pounds.

Erie-Prophetstown 52, Polo 15: E-P’s Noah Wetzell, Conner Johnson and Easton Halloway had wins in the dual victory. Ryder Faivre, Kaenyn McCaren and Angle Lopez had wins for Polo.

Riverdale 66, Polo 18: McCarren and Lopez picked up two more wins for the Marcos in the dual loss.

Morrison 48, Monmouth-Roseville 19: Cael Wright, Eli Modglin, Mason Grismore, Caleb Modglin and Caleb Carroll all won their matches in the dual victory.

Morrison 47, Sherrard 36: Cael Wright, Waylon Phelps, Eli Modglin, Jaken Updike, Caleb Modglin and Caleb Carroll all had wins for the Mustangs.

Girls basketball

Forreston 39, Hiawatha 28: Hailee Vogt led the Cardinals with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Xairyn Goeddeke and Alice Kobler each scored six for Forreston.

Polo 44, Warren 38: Leah Tobin and Cam Jones each scored 12 points in the win. Carlee Grobe (nine points) hit three triples.

Boys bowling

Rock Island 3,327, Erie-Prophetstown 2,667: Chance Anderson led the Panthers with a 549 and Brice Howell added a 526 in the road setback.