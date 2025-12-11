Hartman is Sterling High School student of the month

Grant Hartman, a senior, is a November student of the month at Sterling High School.

He is the son of Nathan and Cami Hartman and has a sibling, Caden Hartman.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: I find Scott Gillihan’s welding class out at Sauk to be really engaging because I love to work with my hands, and I find interest in the process of welding.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: I plan to attend an undecided trade school for welding or mechanics.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: My two favorite extracurricular activities I enjoy the most are golf and baseball. Golf is my favorite out of them all because golf takes so much skill and focus to play, and when you can achieve that level of skill and focus, it is almost like you feel like you can do anything.

One thing that golf has taught me over the years is that you can have a bad day, but it’s what you do after it that determines if the next day is good.

Baseball is another extracurricular activity that I love. I love baseball because it is a game of decision. If you make one wrong decision, then it could cost the whole game. But with many decisions also comes many outcomes. Baseball has taught me that when you put in the time, then the results show themselves.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: A memorable moment at school for me was in Mr. Señor Gurrero’s Spanish 2 class. He made me and another student get up and dance in front of the class.

What is your hope for the future?: My hope for the future is that I can build a loving family that goes to church every Sunday.