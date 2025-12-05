Dixon fire departments kick off ‘Keep the Wreath Red’ campaign to spread fire safety awareness

For the 32nd year, Dixon Fire Department and Dixon Rural Fire Department are spreading fire safety awareness with their annual “Keep the Wreath Red” campaign.

From now until Friday, Jan. 2, both fire stations are displaying a Christmas wreath decorated with red lights and a single red light bulb in the center of the wreath. If either department suffers a holiday decoration-related fire during this time, both will change the red bulb to white.

The intent of the red-lighted Christmas wreath is to bring awareness of the devastating effects of holiday-related fires and the importance of being fire safe, according to a news release.

Originally founded by Paul Boecker of the Naperville Fire Department in 1954, the “Keep the Wreath Red” campaign was adopted by the Illinois Fire Chiefs Association in 1980.

In the now 32nd year of participating in this awareness campaign, Dixon Fire Department and Dixon Rural Fire Department have been fortunate to only change the bulb a few times. The departments hope to maintain that trend for years to come and want to sincerely wish all residents a safe and very Merry Christmas, according to the release.

The departments also thank Lori Sheridan of Nichols Greenhouse for supplying the campaign wreaths.

For any fire safety-related questions, contact Dixon Fire Chief Ryan Buskohl at 815-288-3323 or Dixon Rural Fire Chief Dustin Dalhstrom at 815-284-6897.

Holiday fire safety tips