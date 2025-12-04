Dixon Municipal Band to present annual Christmas concert at The Dixon: Historic Theatre on Dec. 6

The Dixon Municipal Band is performing its annual Christmas Concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6, at The Dixon: Historic Theatre. (Photo Provided By Dixon Municipal Band)

The Dixon Municipal Band will perform its annual Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6, at The Dixon: Historic Theatre.

This year’s concert will be filled with holiday cheer, featuring a selection of seasonal favorites.

The concert will include renditions of classics such as “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “The Christmas Song,” “Christmas with Mozart,” “Secret Agent Santa,” “Christmas Vacation” and “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” along with many other festive surprises.

Admission to the concert is free, but tickets are available through the theater’s box office. In addition to the concert, the evening will kick off at 6:15 p.m. with pre-concert entertainment provided by Saxophonic Sounds.

“We’re thrilled to continue this annual tradition,” Dixon Municipal Band director Jon James said.

The theater is located at 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon.