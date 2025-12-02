Sauk Valley agencies train for mass casualty incident

Multiple community organizations joined forces Monday, Dec. 1, to conduct a Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) drill designed to strengthen emergency preparedness and ensure the safety of residents in Dixon and surrounding areas.

The exercise included OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center, Dixon Public Schools, Dixon City Fire, Dixon Rural Fire, Dixon Police Department, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County 911 Center, Lee County Health Department, and CGH Medical Center.

Together, these agencies practiced a coordinated response to a simulated large-scale emergency, testing communication, resource sharing and patient care protocols, according to a news release.

“Our shared goal is to be proactive rather than reactive if an emergency should arise,” said Margo Empen, Dixon Public Schools Superintendent. “This type of training is critical because it ensures we can respond quickly and effectively.”