Dixon is looking for younger players to step up this season

Dixon's Brady Feit scores on a layup against LaSalle-Peru in their Class 3A LaSalle-Peru Regional semifinal last season. Feit is one of just two returning starters for the Dukes this season. (Scott Anderson)

Dixon didn’t have the biggest senior class last year, but it played a huge part for the team. And when you combine it with the departure of another impactful senior class in 2024, there are going to be a lot of new faces on the court at Lancaster Gym this season.

Instead of brooding, it’s made the current players even more energized.

“I’m missing my boys right now, but I’m very excited for the season, the most excited I’ve been for a basketball season in a while,” junior Brody Nicklaus said. “We’ve got a really great group of young guys, only one senior in Brady Feit, and he’s been a great leader so far, and we’re looking to set the tone early. We’ve been growing a lot even over the first weeks of practices, so it’s been fun to see.”

In addition to the lone senior in Feit, Nicklaus is the only junior on the roster, so the Dukes are going to be relying on a strong group of sophomores to contribute on both ends of the floor this winter.

However, coach Chris Harmann has seen many hungry players trying to earn a spot in the main rotation.

“You look at a big sophomore class that can all do a little bit of something, and who’s going to be able to come out of the woodwork and really put a stamp on the team and what we’re able to do,” he said. “I think every night in games, every day in practice, they have that opportunity for guys to step up and show what they can do. They’re getting better, and that’s the biggest part of it. They’re going to learn on the fly.

“Obviously, Brady being a senior fourth-year player, he understands what we’re looking for, and Brody’s been here since he was a freshman, too, so those guys have to take that next step in leadership. Those are going to be different roles for those guys as well, and they’re still kind of feeling those out.”

Dixon’s Brody Nicklaus drives to the hoop against Rochelle last season at Dixon High School. Nicklaus is one of two returning starters for the Dukes this season. (Alex T. Paschal)

That leadership role is one of the two varsity veterans have embraced – “Being an older guy now is kind of weird, but it’s been fun,” Nicklaus said – and they’ve been impressed with the growth they’ve seen in some of the younger players.

Nicklaus specifically named sophomores Armahn McGowan, Cameron Foulker and Jakob Nicklaus (his cousin) for the work they’ve put in and the strides they’ve made.

The Dukes know they won’t be a finished product as the season starts, and it’s going to be a learning experience to figure out each player’s role. It will take some time for them to find their identity in game situations, and patience will be key as they go through their growing pains.

“They’ve got to understand there’s going to be ups and downs and ebbs and flows to the season,” Harmann said. “The biggest thing we tell them is not to worry about mistakes, because we’re going to make mistakes. Whatever the next play is, whatever the next assignment is, take care of that. If there’s something else they need to worry about, I’ll let them know, but just continue to do what they’re doing.

“It’s going to be a learning process for everybody, myself and the coaching staff included. Everybody’s just stepping into a little different scenario. We’ve had some pretty good players over the years, so we’ll see who emerges for us and kind of where we’re at this year.”

Those “pretty good players” include two of the top three scorers in DHS history. Record-holder Darius Harrington graduated last spring, and No. 3 on the list, Jake Gaither, finished his career in 2023. The loss of two of the best to ever lace it up for the Dukes in the last three years is obviously tough to replace.

But those all-time greats started in the same place as the current crop of Dukes, and they’re eager to prove themselves – and it all starts with hard work, effort and heart.

“We’re definitely going to be an all-out effort team. That’s what Coach Harmann has been preaching to us. We’re definitely going to be run-and-gun, just try to wear teams out with our hustle,” Nicklaus said. “As long as we play our hardest, I feel like that’s successful. It’s a big growing season for us for sure, so whatever we can do to just put all our effort in all the time, everything else will take care of itself.”