Sterling’s Woodlawn Arts Academy to play host to art exhibit opening Dec. 12

Woodlawn Arts Academy presents its 2025-26 Winter Art Exhibit, “A New Chapter,” opening Dec. 12. “A New Chapter” features works by local artists Janice Conkrite, Beverly Garcia, Becky Hundreiser, Donna Smith and Karen Tucker.

The public is invited to attend the opening reception for the exhibit from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12. The artists will be present, and artwork will be on display in the halls and lounge at the Academy, 3807 Woodlawn Road, Sterling.

Refreshments will be available. Artwork will remain on display through Feb. 6, and the exhibit is free and open to the public during regular business hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays.

Woodlawn Arts Academy is an agency of United Way of Whiteside and Lee counties. Woodlawn Arts Academy acknowledges support from the Illinois Arts Council. Registration is available throughout the year for various programs. Visit WoodlawnArtsAcademy.com for details on programs and financial assistance.

During the year, the Academy presents three other exhibits. The 2026 Student-Teacher Art Exhibit, featuring artwork by area students and their teachers, opens Feb. 20. The 2026 Summer Art Exhibit will open in May. The 2026 Juried Art Exhibit will open in late August.

In addition to the featured exhibits, the Winter and Summer Exhibit opening receptions will feature artwork from Woodlawn Arts Academy’s Exploration Art School students and students from other WAA visual arts classes.