Morrison Community Hospital awarded 2 Quality Awards

Providers and nurses from Morrison Community Hospital pose with their two awards Best Overall for both Quality and Annual Wellness Visits and Best in Quality award (co-winner) based on Illinois Rural Community Care Organization evaluations on Morrison's 2024 work. (Photo Provided By Morrison Community Hospital Foundation)

Morrison Community Hospital has received two awards from the Illinois Rural Community Care Organization (IRCCO) – an Accountable Care Organization dedicated to improving health care outcomes across rural Illinois.

For the 2024 performance year, IRCCO evaluated quality and Annual Wellness Visit metrics across all member hospitals statewide.

The IRCCO has announced that Morrison Community Hospital was named IRCCO’s “Best Overall” for both Quality and Annual Wellness Visits. The hospital was also honored as a co-recipient of the “Best in Quality” award.

ACOs are collaborative networks of doctors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals working together to deliver high-quality, coordinated care that enhances patient health while managing healthcare costs.

As part of this commitment, IRCCO meets monthly with Morrison Community Hospital’s clinic ACO team to review processes, share best practices, and identify opportunities to improve workflows and patient care.

One key initiative supported by IRCCO is encouraging Medicare patients to schedule their annual wellness visits, which are fully covered under Medicare Part B. These visits are a vital opportunity for providers and patients to develop personalized prevention plans that support long-term health and well-being.

In addition to promoting preventive care, IRCCO tracks and reports on quality measures monitored by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. These measures reflect how well clinics are performing in delivering evidence-based care during patient visits.