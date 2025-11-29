Rock Falls to honor veterans, military members with banners on display

Rock Falls Tourism is honored to introduce the Hometown Heroes Military Banner Program, recognizing current and former Rock Falls residents who have served or are currently serving our country in any branch of the U.S. military.

Each banner will feature the service member’s name, photo and branch of service. Banners measure 2 feet wide by 4 feet high and will be displayed on the light poles along First Avenue in Rock Falls.

Banners will be showcased for a two-year period throughout 2026 and 2027. They will be installed before Memorial Day and taken down after Veterans Day each year and removed during the winter months.

At the end of the display period, banners will be returned to the families. The fee is $125 per banner. Please provide a good-quality photo; it will be scanned and returned to you.

Applications can be accessed and printed from the visitrockfalls.com website under the “About Us” tab or picked up at the Rock Falls Tourism Department, 603 W. 10th St., Rock Falls, during regular business hours.

Applications will be accepted through March 2.

Space is limited, so reserve a banner today.

For more information, contact Melinda Jones, director of Rock Falls Tourism, at 815-622-1106 or director@visitrockfalls.com.