Dixon school board fills several coaching positions, OKs personnel changes

The Dixon Public Schools District 170 Board approved new hires and filled several coaching positions at its meeting Wednesday, Nov. 19.

Those hires, as well as other personnel items approved by the board, include:

New hires

Jill Ellison, lunchroom attendant at Washington School, effective Nov. 3

Sarah Wilson, Pre-School for All parent coordinator, effective Nov. 10

Change of status

Gretchen Bulfer, from paraprofessional at Madison School to paraprofessional at Washington School, effective Nov. 10

Retirement

Teri Pickett, special education teacher at Dempsey Day School, effective Dec. 19

Resignations

Ian Gordon, custodian at Dixon High School, effective Nov. 14

Shannon Lahman, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective Nov. 3

Stephanie Terranova, lunchroom attendant at Washington School, effective Oct. 31

Unpaid leave of absence

Lisa Hellyer, paraprofessional at Jefferson School due to student teaching, effective Jan. 20 to May 8

2025-26 Dixon High School coaches

Chris Harmann: head boys basketball

Kolten Dorty: assistant boys basketball

DJ Olalde: assistant boys basketball

Aaron Harris: assistant boys basketball

Luke Ravlin: head girls basketball

Aaron Book: assistant girls basketball

Catie Cox: assistant girls basketball

Maggie Curry: assistant girls basketball

Micah Hey: head wrestling

Evan Thorpe: assistant wrestling

Jacob Hey: assistant wrestling – ½ stipend

Matt Linder: assistant wrestling – ½ stipend

Larry Lacoursiere: head bowling

Ryan Hoffman: director of musical

Ashley Almquist: assistant music director

Abby Risner: music director

Natalie Wooden: choreographer

Megan Hildreth: head girls track

Jason Burgess: head baseball

Ryan Deets: head boys track

Candi Rogers: head softball

Josh Brigl: head girls soccer

Tom Padilla: Scholastic Bowl

2025-26 RMS coaches

Sarah Wilson: cheer

Adam Gerber: head Scholastic Bowl

Jason Weidman: head wrestling

2025-26 volunteer coaches

Kylian Lally: DHS wrestling

Colin Brinkmeier: DHS wrestling

Jamie Hey: DHS wrestling

Quinn Staples: DHS wrestling

2025-26 coach resignation

Jared Shaner: head football coach, effective at the end of the 2025-26 season