Dixon school board fills several coaching positions, OKs personnel changes

The Dixon Public Schools District 170 Board approved new hires and filled several coaching positions at its meeting Wednesday, Nov. 19.
Those hires, as well as other personnel items approved by the board, include:
New hires
Jill Ellison, lunchroom attendant at Washington School, effective Nov. 3
Sarah Wilson, Pre-School for All parent coordinator, effective Nov. 10
Change of status
Gretchen Bulfer, from paraprofessional at Madison School to paraprofessional at Washington School, effective Nov. 10
Retirement
Teri Pickett, special education teacher at Dempsey Day School, effective Dec. 19
Resignations
Ian Gordon, custodian at Dixon High School, effective Nov. 14
Shannon Lahman, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective Nov. 3
Stephanie Terranova, lunchroom attendant at Washington School, effective Oct. 31
Unpaid leave of absence
Lisa Hellyer, paraprofessional at Jefferson School due to student teaching, effective Jan. 20 to May 8
2025-26 Dixon High School coaches
Chris Harmann: head boys basketball
Kolten Dorty: assistant boys basketball
DJ Olalde: assistant boys basketball
Aaron Harris: assistant boys basketball
Luke Ravlin: head girls basketball
Aaron Book: assistant girls basketball
Catie Cox: assistant girls basketball
Maggie Curry: assistant girls basketball
Micah Hey: head wrestling
Evan Thorpe: assistant wrestling
Jacob Hey: assistant wrestling – ½ stipend
Matt Linder: assistant wrestling – ½ stipend
Larry Lacoursiere: head bowling
Ryan Hoffman: director of musical
Ashley Almquist: assistant music director
Abby Risner: music director
Natalie Wooden: choreographer
Megan Hildreth: head girls track
Jason Burgess: head baseball
Ryan Deets: head boys track
Candi Rogers: head softball
Josh Brigl: head girls soccer
Tom Padilla: Scholastic Bowl
2025-26 RMS coaches
Sarah Wilson: cheer
Adam Gerber: head Scholastic Bowl
Jason Weidman: head wrestling
2025-26 volunteer coaches
Kylian Lally: DHS wrestling
Colin Brinkmeier: DHS wrestling
Jamie Hey: DHS wrestling
Quinn Staples: DHS wrestling
2025-26 coach resignation
Jared Shaner: head football coach, effective at the end of the 2025-26 season