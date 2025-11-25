Sterling’s Seasonal Sights and Sounds Downtown Christmas Walk set for Dec. 5

A horse-drawn carriage moves past the Sterling theater Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, as revelers take a ride through the downtown for the Seasonal Sights and Sounds Christmas walk. This year's Christmas Walk is Dec. 5. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce and Sterling Main Street shared events planned for the Seasonal Sights and Sounds of Sterling Downtown Christmas Walk from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5.

The tree-lighting ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the Library Plaza. This event features live entertainment and the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus. Along with the tree, the Sterling Theater also will be lit for the season.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will join the activities at Santa’s Workshop in Grummert’s parking lot to visit with children. Santa’s Workshop will offer free games and activities for children and families. Local nonprofits and organizations run all activities. Holiday music from 3D Sound will be playing throughout the evening.

Step into a life-sized game of Candyland. Explore downtown businesses to get a game board stamped along the way. Turn in the completed game board for a chance to win prizes. Stroll the shops, enjoy seasonal cheer, and let the magic of the season guide the community through this whimsical holiday adventure.

New to the celebration this year, enjoy free trolley rides with hop-on, hop-off service to enjoy shopping and activities downtown. The trolley will have stops at Santa’s Workshop, Dale Park, the 100 block of East Third Street (near Sloppy Gene’s) and the Shoppes at Grandon Plaza.

Throughout the evening, guests are invited to wander Dale Park’s Winter Wonderland and Holiday Market, featuring local makers offering handcrafted goods and sweet treats. Enjoy festive holiday inflatables and several photo opportunities.

Select downtown businesses will be open late with a variety of sales and specials, with opportunities for shopping, dining and sipping.

Be sure to visit the Shoppes at Grandon Plaza, which will be transformed into a charming gingerbread village complete with a life-size snow globe perfect for photos. Special offers from the Shoppe keepers will be available.

This year’s event is made possible due to the support of CGH Medical Center, Candlelight Inn, Loescher Heating & Air Conditioning, Sterling Federal Bank, ComEd, Edward Jones (Todd Haas), Micron Power, Midland States Bank, Sterling Chevrolet, Surf Internet, Willett Hofmann & Associates, Castor Home Health Solutions, First Onsite, Sauk Valley CPR, Shaw Media, and Showplace Antiques & Treasures. This year’s trolley is sponsored by Sterling Federal Bank, Edward Jones (Todd Haas), Sterling Chevrolet and Surf Internet.

For a complete list of holiday activities, visit sterlingmainstreet.org/events/seasonal-sights-sounds.

For more information, call the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce at 815-625-2400 or Sterling Main Street at 815-626-8610.