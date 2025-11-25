Dixon restaurant Lena’s Social Club now permanently closed after low sales, costly renovations: owner

The open sign remains off Monday, Nov. 24, 2025, outside of Lena’s Social Club in Dixon. Owners have pulled the plug on the business citing lack of money. (Alex T. Paschal)

Lena’s Social Club in Dixon has permanently closed after its owners were unable to turn a profit.

Owners Heather and Greg Huffman began renovations at the former Mama Cimino’s at 104 Peoria Ave. in September 2024 with big plans of a lively sports bar, kid-friendly game room and upstairs banquet hall. Ultimately, since opening in March, it was operating at a loss, and they have decided to sell it, Heather told Shaw Local.

“We were not bringing in enough sales to cover our expenses. We just couldn’t keep the doors open any longer,” Heather said. “We probably bit off a little bit more than we could chew.”

The couple originally planned to open in November 2024, but the extensive renovations were taking longer than expected. The historic, almost 20,000-square-foot building was gutted inside and out. They built a bar, a new dining room and bathrooms, and updated the electrical and plumbing systems, Heather said.

It first opened in January for takeout only, temporarily closed in mid-February due to the cost of renovations, then reopened in March and eventually offered dine-in service during select hours. It permanently closed this month.

“We really do appreciate the people who supported us while we were open, and our contractors who helped us to get open, but mostly we really appreciate the staff that stuck by us,” Heather said.

Heather and Greg grew up in Dixon and decided to quit their corporate jobs in Kansas City, Missouri, to invest in their hometown. They now plan on returning to their careers in Kansas City.

“It’s a shame, but we don’t regret taking the risk to try entrepreneurship. We’re glad we tried,” Heather said.

As of Monday, Nov. 24, the building had not officially gone up for sale, but Heather said they are looking for buyers. She said those interested can email lenasdixon@gmail.com.

It sold to the couple in December 2024 for $375,000. The building was built in 1901, has three floors including a basement, and is zoned for commercial use, according to Lee County property records.