New Dixon eatery, Lena’s Social Club, is temporarily closed

A new restaurant and bar, Lena's Social Club, at 104 S. Peoria Ave. in Dixon, was expected to open in late February, but the owners announced it is temporarily closed in a Facebook post on Wednesday. The storefront is pictured Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (Payton Felix)

DIXON — A new restaurant and bar in Dixon that was expected to open in late February, Lena’s Social Club, is temporarily closed.

Owners Heather and Greg Huffman made the announcement Wednesday on Facebook. The couple purchased the former Mama Cimino’s, at 104 S. Peoria Ave., in September 2024. Most recently, they’ve been offering delivery and carryout for select menu items while completing renovations to the building’s interior.

[ New Dixon eatery, Lena’s Social Club, aims to build more than just a restaurant ]

The original announcement was made Wednesday morning.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that we will not be able to bring Lena’s Social Club to you as planned. Despite our best efforts and deepest hopes, we are unable to continue operations and must close our doors immediately,” the Facebook post said.

That post has since been deleted and another announcement was made that the closure is expected to be temporary, but the restaurant remains closed for now.

“We wanted to share a small update as we continue working through renovations and bringing this big project to life. While we remain closed for now, we truly appreciate your patience and support as we navigate some important decisions in the coming weeks.”

“We hope this isn’t goodbye – it’s just a pause with operations and staffing, until we sort through the next steps. Thanks to the community, our staff and those of you who have shown us great support,” the post says.

The Huffmans declined Shaw Local’s request for comment.

The couple had big plans for Lena’s - envisioning it to be more than just a restaurant, but to be “a positive environment for everyone who comes in here,” Heather said in a previous interview.

“It’s all about connection and making everyone feel like they truly matter,” she said.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 6 Greg and Heather Huffman have been working with contractors to renovate the Mama Cimino’s building into their own eatery, Lena’s Social Club. A late February opening was being planned. (Alex T. Paschal)

They had already hired a full staff and expected to unveil their full menu in early February to include south-of-the-border dishes as well as pastas, salads and desserts.

They had also made a lot of progress to the building’s interior to ensure the building is up to code, including updates to its plumbing and electrical systems.

“At one point, we had three big trenches dug in here,” Heather said Jan. 10, referring to the soon-to-be dining area.

Upstairs, they were also updating the banquet hall to become a wedding event space named “the Huffman” and planned on a 2026 opening, she said.