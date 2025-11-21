Sterling man charged with cannabis trafficking, possessing 2,000-5,000 grams of drug: Police

Sterling police say they have arrested a Sterling man on charges accusing him of trafficking and possessing large amounts of cannabis.

According to a news release, Sterling police on Thursday arrested Andrew W. Knapp, 34, on charges of unlawful possession of cannabis 2,000.1 grams to 5,000 grams, a Class 2 felony; unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, 2,000.1 grams to 5,000 grams, a Class 1 felony; cannabis trafficking, a Class X felony; and one count each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and driving while license revoked, both of which are Class 4 felonies.

Knapp was taken into custody and released with a notice to appear, according to police. He is awaiting a Jan. 8 court date.

According to police, the Sterling Police Department began a narcotics investigation this month in the area of the 900 block of Seventh Avenue after receiving complaints of drug trafficking in the area. The Sterling Police Department and Illinois State Police Blackhawk Area Task Force conducted an investigation and identified Knapp as the suspect, according to the release.

He was taken into custody on Thursday when the Illinois State Police Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) executed a search warrant at a residence, according to a release.