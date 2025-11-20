Dixon’s OSF Saint Katharine celebrates National Rural Health Day

OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center, Dixon, is proud to join healthcare organizations across the country in recognizing National Rural Health Day on Thursday, Nov. 20, a day set aside to honor the dedicated professionals and organizations serving the health needs of rural communities.

National Rural Health Day, established by the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health, highlights the unique challenges faced by rural healthcare providers.

In Illinois, 86 small and rural hospitals serve as lifelines to more than 1.6 million residents, offering essential services close to home. Nearly 98% of these hospitals have fewer than 150 beds, yet they provide lifesaving care every day, often in areas where access to healthcare would otherwise be limited or unavailable.

“Rural healthcare isn’t just about medicine – it’s about equity, dignity, and giving every community a chance to thrive and prosper,” said Glenn Milos, vice president and chief medical officer at OSF Saint Katharine. “Healthcare in rural settings is critically important because it directly affects the well-being, economic stability and longevity of people who often face major barriers to accessing medical services. Our OSF Healthcare Ministry is committed to fulfilling the needs of our rural communities by serving all persons healthcare with the greatest care and love.”

OSF Saint Katharine, located at 403 E. First St., in Dixon, continues to invest in rural health initiatives, including expanding access to primary and specialty care to Sterling and Rock Falls residents, telehealth services, and addressing social determinants of health through community outreach programs.