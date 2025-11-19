United Way of Lee County launches ‘United Is The Way’ virtual silent auction Nov. 20–23

United Way of Lee County is excited to announce the return of its United Is The Way Virtual Silent Auction, taking place Nov. 20–23.

Community members can browse and bid on more than 60 unique baskets and local gift certificates, all from the comfort of their home, while supporting programs that create lasting change in Lee County.

The online auction will open at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 20, and will remain live until 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 23, offering a full weekend of fun and convenient shopping just in time for the holiday season. Basket themes range from family fun packages and gift cards to self-care bundles, home décor, local experiences, and more, all generously donated by area businesses, organizations, and community members.

Proceeds from the Virtual Silent Auction directly support United Way of Lee County’s annual Giving Campaign, which provides critical funding for nonprofit partners throughout the community. In 2025, thanks to the generosity of local donors, United Way awarded 35 grants to Lee County nonprofits, helping sustain vital programs and services.

Participants can view items and place bids online at https://airauctioneer.com/2025-united-way-of-lee-county-auction.

For more information, visit unitedwayofleecounty.org or contact United Way of Lee County directly. The link to the online auction can also be found on United Way’s Facebook and Website.