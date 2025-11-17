Prof. Norm Moline makes Whiteside Forum return Nov. 23

Norm Moline, Professor Emeritus at Augustana College, will speak Nov. 23 at the Whiteside Forum in Morrison. (Photo Provided By Whiteside Forum)

The Whiteside Forum has invited one of its favorite speakers, Norm Moline, professor emeritus at Augustana College, to present “Central Asia: From the Ancient Silk Road to the 21st Century” starting at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 23, at the Community Room of the Odell Public Library.

The library is located at 307 S. Madison St. in Morrison.

Moline will review the history, current situation and physical geography, which includes some of the world’s highest mountains, vast grasslands, and deserts, of this crucial and fascinating place. Please join and explore this exotic corner of the world, a crossroads of trade and cultures, more familiar to the public since the war in Afghanistan, and ask questions.

For more about this event or The Whiteside Forum, contact Marc Adami by email at marcadami53@gmail.com or text 815-718-5347. All Forum events are free and open to the public.