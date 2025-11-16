Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce seeks nominations for 12th annual Chamber Champion Award

The Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the Sauk Valley Area Chamber Champion Award – the region’s highest honor recognizing exceptional leadership, service, and community impact.

This distinguished award celebrates an individual or group whose dedication, vision, and actions have made the Sauk Valley a better place to live, work, and thrive. The Chamber Champion is someone who truly goes above and beyond –whether through professional accomplishments, volunteer service, or extraordinary efforts that strengthen the fabric of the community.

Prior recipients include Tim McNinch, John Gvodjak, Matt Prescott, Rock River Hospice and Home Board of Directors, Carol Siefken, Church Women United, Dr. David Hellmich, Pam Martinez, Dr. Lori Cortez, and Brent Reuter.

In narrative form, please share how this person/organization has positively impacted the community and made the Sauk Valley area a better place to live and work through their efforts. Please provide examples of the nominee’s impact.

Nominations can also be completed online at bit.ly/3LejBNg or via email, director@saukvalleyareachamber.com. Include the nominee’s contact information as well as contact information for the person submitting the nomination. Please submit nominations by Friday, Dec. 4.

The SVACC Champion Award will be presented at the 2026 Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce annual meeting and dinner Thursday, Jan. 29, at the McCormick Event Center.

For more information, contact the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce at 815-625-2400.