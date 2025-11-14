Rock Falls’ East Coloma-Nelson school ranked in top 10% of all Illinois schools in 2025

A Rock Falls public school was ranked in the top 10% of all Illinois schools by the state board of education’s 2025 report card data.

East Coloma-Nelson Elementary School, grades pre-kindergarten to eight, received the report card’s exemplary designation in 2025. It’s an improvement from its performance in 2024 that’s primarily driven by students’ performance in English language arts and math, according to the report.

Nearly all other public schools in Rock Falls, Sterling and Dixon received commendable designations in 2025. A commendable rating means the school is performing about the same as other Illinois schools, the report shows.

The annual reports’ 2025 data was released Oct. 30 and shows how schools are performing across several areas and labels a school’s overall performance with a summative designation.

The designation is based on a number calculated using scores in math, English language arts and science proficiency rates; the percent of ninth graders on track to graduate in four years, graduation rate and chronic absenteeism; and an online survey completed by teachers, students and various school stakeholders.

Most schools are designated as commendable. Those with one or more student groups performing in the bottom 5% are labeled targeted and those in the bottom 5% are comprehensive.

For East Coloma-Nelson, its exemplary designation is a result of the work of its staff, Superintendent Chris Lensing told Shaw Local.

“I think it was a concerted effort by all of our staff. It’s so nice to finally see all of your hard work pay off,” Lensing said.

Specifically when it comes to improvements in math and ELA, Lensing said, that could be a result of the school’s focus on essential standards.

“There’s all of these standards that are out there and you don’t have forever, basically, to teach every single one of them. You have to zero in. What are the essential standards that are going to make students successful in the next grade level? We focus on those, and we hit those really hard,” Lensing said.

For students that are struggling, the school puts together focus groups separated by subject where teachers and other staff members work closely with students on the area they need help with, Lensing said.

During the 2024-25 school year, Lensing led some reading groups and Principal Andrew Blackert led some math groups. The school also had a retired math teacher and Rock Falls High School students lead some groups of students in grades six to eight, Blackert told Shaw Local.

Lensing said the administration also focused on its climate survey results from the 2024 report card data and met with staff members to discuss what they can do to improve.

For the 2024-25 school year, administration implemented various ways of reinforcing students’ positive behaviors, like holding popcorn parties as a reward for regular attendance, Blackert said.

Another one awards students for reading outside the classroom. Those winning the top prize get to throw a pie in the face of either Lensing or Blackert, Blackert said, adding that he tends to be the popular choice.

Lensing said he thinks “having continuity in our staff” also contributes to the school’s high climate rating.

Lensing and Blackert have worked in the district for nine years along with most of the other staff.

“I firmly think…it’s our best staff we’ve ever had. The secretary, the nurse, the bookkeeper, everybody, paraprofessionals, teachers, everybody," Lensing said. “We have a school board that backs us, too. Everybody’s pulling the same direction.”

“We’re like a very close-knit family here, and we collaborate well together. We obviously, ultimately, want to achieve what’s best for our students,” Blackert said.