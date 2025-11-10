Lanark’s Jingle Fest 2025 takes place Saturday, Nov. 29

Don’t miss Jingle Fest 2025, Lanark’s holiday craft and vendor fair, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 29, in Eastland’s Jr./Sr. High gym and cafeteria.

The school is located at 500 School Drive in Lanark.

Take the kids for photos with Santa and to craft their own ornaments and decorations.

For Mom and Dad, dozens of vendors and crafters will offer both seasonal and year-round items from quilts to crocheted gifts and toys to sweet treats, as well as plenty of unique, handmade holiday gifts and decor.

New this year, guests can select a design and have a T-shirt printed on the spot. Supporting Carroll County children in need, Toys for Tots will be on site, accepting unwrapped gifts.

Jingle Fest is free of charge to all guests.