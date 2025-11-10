Architectural program set for Nov. 16 at Fulton museum

The Martin House Museum of Fulton will host the monthly historical society program at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 16.

This month’s presentation is titled “These Walls Do Talk: A Visual Tour of Our Architectural Heritage”. Presenter is Herb Shafer, who has previously presented on the themes of the Historic American Building Survey and its role in restoration of historic buildings, and the Underground Railroad, as it linked stations from Iowa to Illinois during the years prior to the American Civil War.

Regarding this month’s presentation, Shafer describes himself as an amateur architectural historian. His interest in architecture, its evolving styles and modes of construction began in his childhood with curiosity about what he observed in the family’s often repaired and remodeled, century-old farm house.

“I was regularly sent to the cellar for something from the store of home-canned goods, sometimes needed immediately as an ingredient for something delicious like a pie, or something else for supper,” he said. “I was almost always hungry, no matter the time of day. Nevertheless, I cared more about studying how floor joists were mortised into the supporting beams than I was about being prompted in delivering to the kitchen the requested goods.”

In his presentation Shafer will review America’s changing architectural tastes and illustrate with examples from our own community.

All “old house lovers” are encouraged to attend and will be invited to add their own observations during the presentation. The Martin House Museum is located at 707 10th Ave. in Fulton. The building is accessible. The program is free and open to the public.