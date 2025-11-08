SVCC commemorates $150K gift from District 6420 Rotary clubs

Sauk Valley Community College invites Rotarians to commemorate the monumental $150,000 gift from Rotary clubs in District 6420 and the naming ceremony of SVCC’s Rotary Plaza. Pictured (from left) are Tina Curtis, Rotary District 6420 Governor Elect; Melissa McCormick, Rotary District 6420 Governor; and Allen Przysucha, Rotary District 6420 Assistant Governor. (Photo provided by Sauk Valley Community College)

Sauk Valley Community College hosted a Rotary Plaza Commemoration on Friday, Oct. 24, bringing together over 75 Rotarians from the seven clubs in Rotary District 6420.

This ceremony was held to celebrate the monumental $150,000 collective gift from every Rotary Club in SVCC’s service district, donated to the SVCC Impact Program. In honor of this immense gift, the commemoration celebrated the renaming of SVCC’s West Mall Plaza to the Rotary Plaza.

As an international non-profit service organization with the motto “Service Above Self,” this donation reflects Rotary’s mission of serving communities and empowering young minds.

These same ideals align closely with the Impact Program’s mission of establishing an effective, supportive, and sustainable pathway for students to pursue higher education while developing skills that contribute to the local community and economy.

At the commemoration, Rotarians were invited to mix and mingle within the recently remodeled Rotary Plaza, a space designed to host engaging outdoor events and activities for SVCC students and the Sauk Valley community.

The plaza is also home to beautiful art installations loaned to SVCC by local and national artists. Learn more about these works of art at svcc.edu/sculptures.

SVCC is honored to celebrate and collaborate with the Sauk Valley Rotary Clubs, as organizations like theirs provide opportunities for Impact students to give back and earn valuable soft and technical skills, whether through volunteering for events like bingo night, broil & boil fundraisers, or other Rotary activities.

SVCC’s earned-tuition Impact Program provides eligible students who graduate within the college’s district the opportunity to earn tuition and fees for up to three years at SVCC or until they earn their certificate or degree – whichever comes first. For more information about the Impact Program or to learn how your non-profit organization can partner, visit svcc.edu/impact or email impact@svcc.edu.