Sinnissippi Centers provides community-based services for veterans, from a veteran

Sinnissippi Centers Senior Manager of Community Services Bryn Slager talks about what they can offer to help local veterans. (Alex T. Paschal)

Sinnissippi Centers, a behavioral health organization in Dixon, provides community-based services for veterans – from a veteran.

“One of the biggest struggles with this population is isolation,” said Bryn Slager, senior manager of community services. “Naturally, their experiences are so unique and different from everybody else. Having someone else who can say, ‘I know exactly what that feels like’ means the world to them.

“A lot of times they’re not talking about those experiences [of their service.] They’re just talking about living daily life, but that becomes very different from the rest of us who haven’t been there or seen that or experienced that – even if they haven’t seen combat."

Sinnissippi began offering veterans services in 2023 after it was awarded a federal grant from the Substance Abuse Mental Health Service Administration. The grant allowed the organization to gear up for a rollout in 2024 of its new model as a certified community behavioral health clinic in Lee County, Chief Clinical Officer Tammy Stewart said.

CCBHC is a nationwide integrated health model designed to ensure everyone has access to behavioral health care. Centers under this model are required by the federal program to provide nine types of services – one of which is community-based mental health care for veterans, according to samhsa.gov.

With the 2023 grant, Sinnissippi hired a full-time veterans coordinator to provide those services. That person now sees about eight people on a consistent basis and has several people who reach out when they need support, Slager said.

The coordinator is a veteran, which is “a requirement of the service” – to have “someone with lived experience in that position,” Stewart said.

“That peer support component is just critical. That connection really matters,” Stewart said.

They’ll go to the clients, traveling to their homes or meeting them at work to help with a variety of things, such as navigating benefits and other resources offered by the Department of Veterans Affairs, or supporting those involved in the court systems and connecting them to resources that include disability benefits, employment opportunities or housing, which “is a big one,” Slager said.

“Sometimes it’s basic needs: grocery shopping, life skills, relationship building,” Slager said. “Basically, whatever it is that they’re needing support with, he will walk with them side by side.”

What makes Sinnissippi’s service stand out is that there are no entry requirements.

“A lot of facilities, like the VA or other organizations, have certain guidelines,” and individuals must meet certain qualifications to receive services, Slager said.

At Sinnissippi, “we can just say, ‘You identify as a veteran? Sounds good. Let’s help you out,’” Slager said.

One success story that sticks out the most, Slager said, is ”an individual who was really struggling when we had all of the fog outside with the forest issues. The fog was bringing back a lot of trauma memories from when he served.”

That person was reaching out to the veterans coordinator for some emotional support and to help him navigate basic things such as, “How do I leave my house with this outside? Because I have to go get groceries, but I’m terrified,” Slager said.

The coordinator “walked side by side with him and helped him get those things done, and really supported him in that way,” Slager said.

They also worked on creating a spot in the individual’s garage “that was a safe space for him, where he could keep the garage door open but change the images.” That way, he could still be somewhat outside and get some fresh air, “but in a way that he felt safe to do so and wasn’t being triggered,” Slager said.

“That was definitely a win for [that individual],” Slager said.

The veterans services operate out of Sinnissippi’s downtown Dixon location inside the OSF Town Square Centre at 102 S. Hennepin Ave. It’s open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The drop-in center, found immediately to the left just inside the door off South Hennepin Avenue, also is known as the living room. It’s filled with board games, craft tables, snacks and couches.

For those in need of support, the fastest way to get services is to stop by that location. Another option is to call any Sinnissippi office and schedule an appointment, Slager said.

For information or to schedule an appointment, call 815-284-6611.