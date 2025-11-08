Dixon receives dual designations for honoring veterans

Members of the Veterans Park Commission attend the Dixon City Council meeting Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, after Mayor Glen Hughes officially proclaims Dixon as a Purple Heart City. The designation honors Purple Heart recipients who have served and sacrificed. (Alex T. Paschal)

When it comes to supporting veterans, few Illinois cities do it quite like Dixon.

In 2025, the city of Dixon earned designations as a POW/MIA and Purple Heart city based on its efforts to actively honor U.S. service members.

“We are one of few cities that have both designations. The dual designation is quite rare,” Veterans Memorial Park Commission Chairman Mike Mills told Shaw Local.

The first city to receive both designations was Manchester, Missouri, in 2019, according to manchestermo.gov.

For Dixon, its first accomplishment was receiving the POW/MIA designation. At the March 3 City Council meeting, Mayor Glen Hughes read the proclamation.

“That one was pretty near and dear to our heart,” Mills said.

He credited Butch Pfeifer and Al Wikoff, two of the original commission members, with doing the leg work needed to receive it.

The designation, given by the Jefferson Barracks POW/MIA Museum in Missouri, is reserved for communities that actively honor U.S. service members who were captured or declared missing in action during conflicts.

“This honor is not just a reflection of our community’s efforts, but [also] a testament to the unwavering dedication of each individual that’s worked tirelessly to honor our veterans. The designation serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by our brave service members and the importance of ensuring their legacies live on,” Mills said.

Through members of “local veterans organizations, community leaders and the volunteers ... we have built a community that values the sacrifices of our heroes and fosters pride among our residents,” Mills said.

What qualified the city for this designation stems from Veterans Memorial Park – its monument honoring POW/MIA service members, the annual POW/MIA Christmas ceremony, and explaining to younger generations “the significance of honoring the people that have given the greatest sacrifice there possibly can be,” Mills said.

During the summer months, members of the commission are at the park from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays to welcome visitors and provide educational tours, Mills said.

“Visitors come in from all across the country,” Mills said. “[For those with children], we’ll get an American flag for each kid. We tell people the story of how the park came about and the designations that we’ve just got.”

This designation “comes with a responsibility,” Mills said.

“We must continue our efforts to educate future generations about the importance of honoring our veterans and those who are missing in action, or those we have lost. Together, we will ensure that their sacrifices are never forgotten,” Mills said.

As for the Purple Heart designation, that accomplishment was solidified at the Aug. 18 Dixon City Council meeting when Hughes read the proclamation. That day, Dixon became the 41st Purple Heart City in Illinois.

“The Purple Heart medal symbolizes sacrifice. It serves as a reminder that freedom comes at a price – one that has been paid with courage, devotion and often profound personal loss to every Purple Heart recipient; your service, your strength, your sacrifice are etched not only in the history of our nation, but now into the very identity of our city,” Mills said.

The designation, from the Military Order of the Purple Heart, is given to cities, counties and other entities that show a commitment to honoring and supporting Purple Heart recipients.

A major qualifying factor for that designation was the Purple Heart monument at the park, Mills said.

During the City Council meeting, Hughes also noted the city’s commitment to honoring veterans through the park along with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 540.

For both designations, the park also will hold charitable drives throughout the year and has put up signage provided by the museums, Mills said.

“It’s all about remembering the service – honoring the past and educating the future,” Mills said.