OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center offers free online mental health tool to Sauk Valley residents

With the holiday season fast approaching, a time when stress, anxiety and depression often rise, OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center is now offering SilverCloud, a free, confidential online mental health platform, to individuals in the Sauk Valley region.

SilverCloud has been used across the OSF HealthCare system for several years, and is now available locally to support the emotional well-being of patients and community members in and around Dixon. The platform provides self-guided, evidence-based programs to help manage stress, anxiety, depression, or a combination of these conditions.

Through the program, individuals can access modules that include mindfulness exercises, journaling prompts, mood tracking, and cognitive behavioral therapy techniques. Users can complete the program at their own pace, typically over 8–10 weeks, and may choose to receive guidance from a trained Behavioral Health Supporter.

Key Benefits:

Free and confidential

No referral or insurance required

Available to adults 18+ in the OSF HealthCare service area

Accessible anytime, anywhere

How to Get Started:

Visit osfhealthcare.org/silvercloud

Register with your email

Complete a brief screening

Begin your personalized program immediately

Since its launch, SilverCloud has helped thousands of users reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression, with many reporting improved mood, better coping skills and greater emotional resilience.