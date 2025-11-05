4 Sauk Valley-area students earn scholarships from UW-Whitewater

The following four local students are among the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater scholarship recipients receiving financial awards for the 2025-26 academic year.

Emily Lego, who is from Rock Falls and studying Psychology, won the following scholarship: Chancellor Scholars.

Kelsey Stichter, who is from Erie and studying Sociology, won the following scholarship: Chancellor Scholars.

Laura Wright, who is from Polo and studying Environmental Science, won the following scholarships: Metcalf Family Endowment and Chancellor Scholars.

“On behalf of the UW-Whitewater Foundation Board of Directors, I extend heartfelt congratulations to this year’s scholarship recipients,” UW-Whitewater Foundation President Katie Kuznacic said. “These life-changing financial awards are made possible by the generosity of thousands of individuals, families, friends, and organizations who are committed to our present and future. We are profoundly grateful for their continued commitment to UW-Whitewater students and their success.”

The UW-Whitewater Foundation awarded more than $1.4 million in scholarship dollars to students last academic year. Applications for many 2026-27 scholarships opened Nov. 1. Learn more about scholarships at uww.edu/scholarships.