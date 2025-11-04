Shaw Local

Whiteside County’s March 17 primary election ballots taking shape

Voting stickers (Matthew Apgar)

By Charlene Bielema

Whiteside County candidates had until 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 3, to turn in their nomination papers as they seek candidacy for the March 17 primary election.

On that day, voters can choose a Democratic or Republican ballot to pick who appears on the ballot in November 2026. All voters, partisan or not, can weigh in on referendum questions.

Here’s a list of Democratic candidates who have filed their nomination papers in Whiteside County:

Sheriff:

  • John F. Booker (D)

County Board District 1:

  • James C. Duffy (D)
  • Fidencio Hooper-Campos (D)
  • Vincent Joseph Vaughn (D)
  • Ernie Smith (D)
  • Alex Regalado (D)

County Board District 2:

  • Shawn Dowd (D)
  • Glenn C. Truesdell (D)
  • Amie Topp (D)
  • Paul J. Cunniff (D)

County Board District 3:

  • Jan Pels (D)
  • Paula M Schares (D)
  • Mark S Woods (D)

Precinct Committeeperson:

  • Paula M Schares (D): Union Grove
  • James C. Duffy (D): Sterling 12
  • Fidencio Hooper-Campos (D): Sterling 17
  • Katherine A Nelson (D): Coloma 6
  • Glenn C. Truesdell (D): Coloma 10
  • Sean Sanders (D): Hume
  • Thomas Ausman (D): Sterling 1
  • Robbie Niesen (D): Sterling 15
  • Steven Dowd (D): Coloma 5
  • Owen Harrell (D): Sterling 7
  • Oliver Sweetser (D): Lyndon
  • Catherine Clarke (D): Sterling 1

Here’s a list of Republican candidates who have filed their nomination papers in Whiteside County:

County Clerk:

  • Karen J. Stralow (R)

County Treasurer:

  • Penny VanKampen (R)

County Board District 1:

  • Kurt Glazier (R)
  • Thomas P Witmer (R)

County Board District 2:

  • Douglas Wetzell (R)
  • Linda Pennell (R)

County Board District 3:

  • Edward Weeks Jr. (R)
  • Marci Bohnert (R)

Precinct Committeeperson:

  • James A. Starr (R): Montmorency 2
  • Edward Weeks Jr. (R): Mt. Pleasant 2
  • Kristol Anderson (R): Coloma 8
  • Kurt Glazier (R): Sterling 17
  • Gary L. Pearson (R): Tampico
  • Linda Pennell (R): Coloma 5
  • Thomas Alex Williams (R): Clyde
  • Marci Bohnert (R): Newton
  • Douglas Crandall (R): Prophetstown 3

Important dates

Nov. 10: Last day to file objections challenging whether candidates can appear on the ballot.

Nov. 17 to 24: Filing period for candidates seeking to fill judicial vacancies.

Dec. 3: Deadline to file objections in judicial vacancy races.

Dec. 15: Deadline to file petitions for referenda to appear on the March ballot. This does not include referendum questions authorized by local governments, just ones submitted through voter-signed petitions.

Dec. 17: First day to apply for a mail-in ballot.

Dec. 22: Deadline to file objections on referendum questions.

Dec. 29: Deadline for local government boards – such as school boards and city councils – to adopt a resolution or ordinance for a binding referendum.

Jan. 8: Last day for a candidate to withdraw from the race.

Jan. 15: Last day for a candidate to file as a write-in.

Feb. 5: Early voting starts, and county clerks begin mailing ballots.

March 1: Last day to register to vote online through the Illinois State Board of Elections website. Grace period registration and voting continues through election day.

March 17: Election day for the 2026 primary. Polls close at 7 p.m. Voters can request a partisan ballot with either Democratic or Republican candidates listed or a nonpartisan ballot, which includes any referenda.

