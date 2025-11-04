Whiteside County’s March 17 primary election ballots taking shape

Whiteside County candidates had until 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 3, to turn in their nomination papers as they seek candidacy for the March 17 primary election.
On that day, voters can choose a Democratic or Republican ballot to pick who appears on the ballot in November 2026. All voters, partisan or not, can weigh in on referendum questions.
Here’s a list of Democratic candidates who have filed their nomination papers in Whiteside County:
Sheriff:
- John F. Booker (D)
County Board District 1:
- James C. Duffy (D)
- Fidencio Hooper-Campos (D)
- Vincent Joseph Vaughn (D)
- Ernie Smith (D)
- Alex Regalado (D)
County Board District 2:
- Shawn Dowd (D)
- Glenn C. Truesdell (D)
- Amie Topp (D)
- Paul J. Cunniff (D)
County Board District 3:
- Jan Pels (D)
- Paula M Schares (D)
- Mark S Woods (D)
Precinct Committeeperson:
- Paula M Schares (D): Union Grove
- James C. Duffy (D): Sterling 12
- Fidencio Hooper-Campos (D): Sterling 17
- Katherine A Nelson (D): Coloma 6
- Glenn C. Truesdell (D): Coloma 10
- Sean Sanders (D): Hume
- Thomas Ausman (D): Sterling 1
- Robbie Niesen (D): Sterling 15
- Steven Dowd (D): Coloma 5
- Owen Harrell (D): Sterling 7
- Oliver Sweetser (D): Lyndon
- Catherine Clarke (D): Sterling 1
Here’s a list of Republican candidates who have filed their nomination papers in Whiteside County:
County Clerk:
- Karen J. Stralow (R)
County Treasurer:
- Penny VanKampen (R)
County Board District 1:
- Kurt Glazier (R)
- Thomas P Witmer (R)
County Board District 2:
- Douglas Wetzell (R)
- Linda Pennell (R)
County Board District 3:
- Edward Weeks Jr. (R)
- Marci Bohnert (R)
Precinct Committeeperson:
- James A. Starr (R): Montmorency 2
- Edward Weeks Jr. (R): Mt. Pleasant 2
- Kristol Anderson (R): Coloma 8
- Kurt Glazier (R): Sterling 17
- Gary L. Pearson (R): Tampico
- Linda Pennell (R): Coloma 5
- Thomas Alex Williams (R): Clyde
- Marci Bohnert (R): Newton
- Douglas Crandall (R): Prophetstown 3
Important dates
Nov. 10: Last day to file objections challenging whether candidates can appear on the ballot.
Nov. 17 to 24: Filing period for candidates seeking to fill judicial vacancies.
Dec. 3: Deadline to file objections in judicial vacancy races.
Dec. 15: Deadline to file petitions for referenda to appear on the March ballot. This does not include referendum questions authorized by local governments, just ones submitted through voter-signed petitions.
Dec. 17: First day to apply for a mail-in ballot.
Dec. 22: Deadline to file objections on referendum questions.
Dec. 29: Deadline for local government boards – such as school boards and city councils – to adopt a resolution or ordinance for a binding referendum.
Jan. 8: Last day for a candidate to withdraw from the race.
Jan. 15: Last day for a candidate to file as a write-in.
Feb. 5: Early voting starts, and county clerks begin mailing ballots.
March 1: Last day to register to vote online through the Illinois State Board of Elections website. Grace period registration and voting continues through election day.
March 17: Election day for the 2026 primary. Polls close at 7 p.m. Voters can request a partisan ballot with either Democratic or Republican candidates listed or a nonpartisan ballot, which includes any referenda.