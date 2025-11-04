All-Western Big 6 Conference football, volleyball, boys soccer announced

Sterling’s Wyatt Cassens gets in the face of Quincy QB Hunter Schuckman earlier this season. Cassens was an All-Big 6 first-team defender this season. (Alex T. Paschal)

The All-Western Big 6 Conference teams for football, volleyball and boys soccer were recently announced as a number of Sterling athletes were selected.

Six football players were named first team with three on offense, three on defense and one on special teams. Junior lineman AJ Coleman was one of 11 players on offense, along with classmates Quincy Maas (WR) and Brady Berlin (QB).

Sterling senior Wyatt Cassens, sophomore Deseo Ibarra-Castillo and junior Gavino Munoz-Ripley were named first team defense.

Senior kicker Ryan Gebhardt was one of two first team special teams picks.

Geneseo’s Kye Weinzierl was named conference MVP.

Sterling sophomore Luke Jackson was named second team offense. Jeremiah Mohammad and Alexander Zaragoza earned second team defense.

Maurice De La Cruz and Jack Saathoff were named honorable mention offense. Landon Kukowski was named honorable mention defense.

The Golden Warriors finished the season 6-4 and 5-2 in the Big 6, placing third behind only Moline and Geneseo.

All-Big 6 volleyball: Sterling had two players named second team all-conference in senior outside hitter Alasia Harris-Rascon and junior outside hitter Nia Harris. The Golden Warriors finished 19-16 and 5-9 in conference this past season, placing fifth.

All-Big 6 boys soccer: Sterling senior forward Ian Hilty was named second team all-conference to lead the Warriors. Sterling had four players earn honorable mention in senior midfielder Anthony Rosas, junior forward Derek Prieto, senior midfielder Kevin Marquez and junior defender Kevin Ruiz.