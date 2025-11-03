Port Byron author launches children’s book ‘Max the Great’

Local author Danielle Scott holds up her debut children's book 'Max the Great' that is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble and Walmart. (Photo Provided By Danielle Brooks)

Author Danielle Scott of Port Byron has officially released her debut early reader children’s book, “Max the Great”, published by Pegasus Publishers under the Nightingale Books imprint.

“Max the Great” is a humorous story that celebrates the unbreakable bond between humans and their furry companions.

Inspired by experiences with her own Max, a six-pound chihuahua/papillon mix dog, Scott wanted to write a story from the dog’s perspective that would entertain early readers.

“I wanted to write an engaging and funny series that I would have enjoyed reading to my kids at bedtime and then hearing them read it as they grew older,” Scott said.

Scott plans to make “Max the Great” the first in a series of adventures that inspire, entertain, and resonate with children everywhere.

“Max the Great” is available to purchase online at Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and Walmart.