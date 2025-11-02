Shaw Local

Sterling’s Zhang graduates from UW-Madison

Education News from Shaw Local News Network

Education News from Shaw Local News Network (Shaw Local News Network)

By Shaw Local News Network

Marvel Zhang, of Sterling, graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with the following honors and degree: College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Information Science.

Just over 1,500 students received doctoral, bachelor’s, master’s, and professional degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in August 2025.

Although the university does not hold a commencement ceremony in August, many graduates participate in the May or December ceremonies.

These new graduates join a global network of more than 502,000 living alumni.

For more information about UW-Madison, visit http://www.wisc.edu.

