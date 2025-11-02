Sterling’s Zhang graduates from UW-Madison

Marvel Zhang, of Sterling, graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with the following honors and degree: College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Information Science.

Just over 1,500 students received doctoral, bachelor’s, master’s, and professional degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in August 2025.

Although the university does not hold a commencement ceremony in August, many graduates participate in the May or December ceremonies.

These new graduates join a global network of more than 502,000 living alumni.