Dixon Kiwanis donates $2,500 to Dixon High School Impact program students

Sauk Valley Community College's Impact Program received a $2,500 donation from the Kiwanis Club of Dixon to support Dixon High School Impact Program students. (Photo provided by Sauk Valley Community College)

Sauk Valley Community College’s Impact Program has received a $2,500 donation from the Kiwanis Club of Dixon. This donation will directly support Dixon High School students who participate in the Impact Program.

The Kiwanis Club of Dixon is an organization of volunteers dedicated to serving and supporting communities and children worldwide. The group conducts numerous service projects for the Dixon community and offers service leadership programs including K-Kids, Builders Club, Key Club and Aktion Club.

This donation from the Kiwanis Club of Dixon encourages students to participate in the Impact Program, gain valuable work experience and graduate without the financial burden of tuition. Many students have completed their Impact Program hours with the Kiwanis Club of Dixon, directly contributing to the community that has supported them.

“At Sauk Valley Community College, we believe that education and community service go hand in hand. The Kiwanis Club of Dixon’s generous gift reinforces that mission by helping students serve their neighbors while earning their education debt-free. We are so thankful for their steadfast support and commitment to our shared community,” said Lori Cortez, vice president of advancement at SVCC.

SVCC’s earned-tuition impact program provides eligible students who graduate within the college’s district the opportunity to earn tuition and fees for up to three years at SVCC or until they earn their certificate or degree, whichever comes first. To date, students have contributed over 90,000 hours of service to nonprofits, schools and community organizations across the Sauk Valley, with program partners totaling more than 280.

For more information about the Impact Program or to learn how a nonprofit organization can become a partner, visit svcc.edu/impact or email impact@svcc.edu.

To discuss a gift to the Impact Program, email Cortez at lori.a.cortez@svcc.edu.