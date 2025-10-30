Shaw Local

How did my Sauk Valley school do on the 2025 Illinois School Report Card?

Search our table to see what designation your school received.

By Emily K. Coleman

Each year, the Illinois State Board of Education grades schools across the state in how they compare to their peers.

The rankings – comprehensive, intensive, targeted, commendable and exemplary – are a change from previous designations under the No Child Left Behind Act that labeled schools as “failing.”

Instead, these rankings deem the top 10% of schools statewide exemplary and the bottom 5% comprehensive. The majority of schools receive the commendable designation unless they have one or more student group performing in the bottom 5%. If that’s the case, then they’re targeted.

Search below to see how your school did this year and last. To scroll through the schools, use the page icon at the top right.

