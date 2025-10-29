Dixon teen’s Halloween displays revive the spirit of the season

Nick Goldie has turned his front yard into a Halloween wonderland, complete with circus scenes, graveyards, farms, and more than three dozen animatronic figures. (Brandon Clark)

When you think of Halloween, most people picture candy, costumes and maybe a few jack-o’-lanterns. But for 17-year-old Dixon High School senior Nick Goldie, it’s much bigger than that.

Goldie has turned his front yard at 1014 Steinman St. in Dixon into a Halloween wonderland complete with circus scenes, graveyards, farms and more than three dozen animatronic figures.

His favorite? A two-headed clown called “Two Scoops,” a menacing little display that has become a standout among his collection.

From creepy circus acts to haunted graveyards, Nick Goldie’s Dixon front yard has become a Halloween wonderland packed with more than three dozen animatronics. (Brandon Clark)

“I collected one thing, then another, and over time, I started to make these really big displays,” Goldie said.

Goldie’s fascination with Halloween decorations began in 2017 and, over the years, it has grown into a full-fledged labor of love. While many of his animatronics live in the garage off season, he spends countless hours setting up, maintaining and arranging them. The result is a sprawling display that he hopes will inspire others in Dixon to bring back the holiday spirit.

“I want other people to enjoy it,” Goldie said. “Ever since a couple of houses stopped doing this in town, things felt a little lackluster. I feel like I can start having the biggest displays in town. If people like it and I like it, it’s a win.”

Goldie’s displays are not just a jumble of spooky props. Each year, he plans out themes – a circus featuring his beloved clowns, a graveyard and a small farm – creating a mix of fun and fright. He sources decorations from stores like Halloween Express, Spirit Halloween, Lowe’s, Home Depot and others, spending countless hours building his collection.

Looking ahead, Goldie dreams of creating a walk-through experience in his backyard, expanding beyond the front yard displays that currently delight neighbors. For now, he’s content knowing his hobby brings smiles, screams and Halloween excitement back to his town.

“Of course, it’s not easy,” Goldie said. “You have to take care of everything to keep it in the best condition possible. But in the end, the people are happy, and I’m happy, so it’s worth it.”