Whiteside County 2026 primary candidates turn in nomination papers on first day of filing

Several Whiteside County candidates turned in their nomination papers Monday, Oct. 27, the first day they could file in the run up to the March 17, 2026, primary election. (Jamee Pierson)

Several Whiteside County candidates turned in their nomination papers Monday, Oct. 27, the first day they could file in the run up to the March 17, 2026, primary election.

On that day, voters can pull a Democratic or Republican ballot to pick who appears on the ballot in November 2026. All voters, partisan or not, can weigh in on referendum questions.

The deadline for candidates to file is Nov. 3.

Here’s the list of candidates who filed their nomination papers Monday in Whiteside County:

County Clerk: Karen J. Stralow (R)

Sheriff: John F. Booker (D)

County Treasurer: Penny VanKampen (R)

County Board District 1: James C. Duffy (D); Fidencio Hooper-Campos (D); Vincent Joseph Vaughn (D); Ernie Smith (D)

County Board District 2: Shawn Dowd (D); Glenn C. Truesdell (D)

County Board District 2: Douglas Wetzell (R); Linda Pennell (R)

County Board District 3: Jan Pels (D); Paula M Schares (D); Mark S Woods (D)

Precinct Committeeperson:

Paula M Schares (D): Union Grove

James C. Duffy (D): Sterling 12

Fidencio Hooper-Campos (D): Sterling 17

Katherine A Nelson (D): Coloma 6

Glenn C. Truesdell (D): Coloma 10

Sean Sanders (D): Hume

Precinct Committeeperson: James A. Starr (R): Montmorency 2

Important dates

Oct. 27 to Nov. 3: Candidates in established parties can file the necessary documents either at the Springfield office for state-level candidates or at the county clerk’s office in the county where they’re running.

Among the paperwork required is a statement of candidacy and petitions signed by registered voters. The number of signatures required varies by office.

Nov. 10: Last day to file objections challenging whether candidates can appear on the ballot.

Nov. 17 to 24: Filing period for candidates seeking to fill judicial vacancies.

Dec. 3: Deadline to file objections in judicial vacancy races.

Dec. 15: Deadline to file petitions for referenda to appear on the March ballot. This does not include referendum questions authorized by local governments, just ones submitted through voter-signed petitions.

Dec. 17: First day to apply for a mail-in ballot.

Dec. 22: Deadline to file objections on referendum questions.

Dec. 29: Deadline for local government boards – such as school boards and city councils – to adopt a resolution or ordinance for a binding referendum.

Jan. 8: Last day for a candidate to withdraw from the race.

Jan. 15: Last day for a candidate to file as a write-in.

Feb. 5: Early voting starts, and county clerks begin mailing ballots.

March 1: Last day to register to vote online through the Illinois State Board of Elections website. Grace period registration and voting continues through election day.

March 17: Election day for the 2026 primary. Polls close at 7 p.m. Voters can request a partisan ballot with either Democratic or Republican candidates listed or a nonpartisan ballot, which includes any referenda.