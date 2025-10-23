From the heart: Franklin Grove’s library adorned with statue memorializing namesake, Winifred H. Knox

Artist Mike McNamara checks the positioning of his work Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, in Franklin Grove. A sculpture dedicated to Winifred Knox is being put into place at the library. (Alex T. Paschal)

After an 18-year delay, the final touch has been added to the Winifred H. Knox Memorial Library in Franklin Grove.

Suggested by then-architect John McLane and approved by the library board, a sculpture was planned in memory of Knox’s love for the Franklin Grove area. The sculpture was never forgotten, “it just didn’t seem like the right time,” library Director Amy Runkle said.

But now that final piece is put into place.

Local artist Mike McNamara designed the work and, with help from Dan Johns of Granite Works, placed the bronze heart-shaped piece in a special place near the entrance of the library.

Knox’s love of education and literacy benefited the Franklin Grove Public Library, but so did the now-named Franklin Creek Conservation Area, which received a gift of 100 acres from her estate.