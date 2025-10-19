Scott is Rock Falls High School student of the month for October

Katalina Scott, a senior, is a Rock Falls High School student of the month for October.

She is the daughter of Amy Scott and has three siblings: Hendrix J. Halvorson, Gypsie Alba-Scott and Serenity Scott.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: Anatomy and physiology my junior year was my favorite and most engaging class so far. My teacher, Mindy Porter, always had hands-on learning opportunities, such as real and fake bone models we could observe during the skeletal unit. We also had quite a few dissections in the class: a cow eye, sheep heart and a fetal pig (which took the last two months of school). We finished off the class attending the NIU cadaver lab, which for me was an incredible hands-on experience with cadavers, plastinated body parts and virtual models. All of these aspects of the class kept me engaged and eager to learn every day.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: I want to eventually attend a four-year university to study pre-med. After receiving my bachelor’s degree, then I want to attend a medical school to become a D.O., and if everything goes to plan, a sports medicine physician.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: My favorite extracurricular activities include band, which I am the drum major of, as well as cross country, of which I am the captain.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: Walking down the hall in front of the entire school with my cross country team my freshman year when we qualified for state as a team, even placing ninth!

What is your hope for the future?: I hope to be a successful doctor helping athletes like me who are in need.