Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews State Rep. Brad Fritts on the veto session

File photo: Brad Fritts speaks with supporters Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at the Shamrock in Dixon for his poll watching party. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for Oct. 17 featured Illinois 74th District State Representative Brad Fritts of Dixon discussing the current fall veto session in Springfield and subjects of concern, including the state’s energy crisis, the Chicago transit problems and rising property taxes.

Also discussed: his work ahead in 2026, an engagement announcement from our state representative, and recognition given to Steve Marco on his work at WIXN and Shaw Media.

Like what you hear? Be sure to visit WIXN, part of Shaw Local Radio.

We’re also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.