Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Ogle County News

Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews State Rep. Brad Fritts on the veto session

Brad Fritts speaks with supporters Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at the Shamrock in Dixon for his poll watching party.

File photo: Brad Fritts speaks with supporters Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at the Shamrock in Dixon for his poll watching party. (Alex T. Paschal)

By John Sahly
Listen to "Talk-Line: State Rep. Brad Fritts on the veto session" on Spreaker.

The TALK-LINE interview for Oct. 17 featured Illinois 74th District State Representative Brad Fritts of Dixon discussing the current fall veto session in Springfield and subjects of concern, including the state’s energy crisis, the Chicago transit problems and rising property taxes.

Also discussed: his work ahead in 2026, an engagement announcement from our state representative, and recognition given to Steve Marco on his work at WIXN and Shaw Media.

Like what you hear? Be sure to visit WIXN, part of Shaw Local Radio.

We’re also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

RadioPodcastDixonBrad FrittsGovernmentShaw Local Front Headlines
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.