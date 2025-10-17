Timber Lake Playhouse trivia night is Nov. 2 at Manny’s Pizza in Savanna

Timber Lake Playhouse will host a trivia night Sunday, Nov. 2, at Manny’s Pizza in Savanna. (Photo provided by Timber Lake Playhouse)

It’s time for a brain-busting, pizza-loving fundraiser for the playhouse deemed “your theater in the woods.”

Timber Lake Playhouse is looking for people ready to show off their smarts, bring friends, form a dream team and join others at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 2, at Manny’s Pizza, 211 Main St. in Savanna.

Registration begins at 4 p.m., and trivia starts at 5 p.m. The entry fee is $10 per person or $60 per team of six, with proceeds supporting Timber Lake Playhouse. Walk-ins are welcome, or you can register today.

This community favorite event promises great prizes, plenty of laughs and a chance to show off some team spirit. Manny’s full menu and drinks will be available throughout the evening, so come hungry and ready to play.

To register, email Deonne Titus at jtitus21@mediacombb.net.

Timber Lake Playhouse is located in Mount Carroll. TLP is the state’s oldest professional summer theater. Finishing its 64th season, TLP produces world-class musicals, plays, concerts and educational programs that entertain and inspire audiences throughout northwest Illinois and beyond.