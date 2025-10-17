Prairie Brome Solar Awards support community, conservation, culture in Lee County

Goodfellows of Lee County President Clara Harris talks about the charitable organization Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, at the facility located at 704 S. Lincoln Ave. in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

Prairie Brome Solar is proud to announce the third-quarter recipients of its Community Grant Program, recognizing outstanding organizations making a meaningful difference across Lee County.

Five local nonprofits have been awarded a total of $10,000 to support their work.

This quarter’s grant recipients are:

Goodfellows of Lee County – Grant funds will be used to provide grocery vouchers to local families during the holiday season.

Viva Performing Arts – The funding will support two scholarships for two students for one year.

Friends of Nachusa Grasslands – The funds will help purchase a mechanical seed harvester to restore endangered prairie habitat.

Richardson Wildlife Foundation – This award will cover part of the expense of replacing the engine in their vehicle used for prairie and oak savanna management.

Lee County Council of Aging – Contributions will be put toward foundation work on the 100-plus-year-old building to maintain a safe and accessible environment.

For families facing hard times, Goodfellows of Lee County is a trusted source of hope, transforming lives and creating lasting holiday memories.

Goodfellows has been serving residents for 112 years, continuing a legacy of kindness that spans generations. President Clara Harris recalls when, as a child, she received wrapped presents from Goodfellows after her mother told her they couldn’t afford Christmas. Her brother, John Cover, who completed the organization’s recent grant application, also remains deeply involved, always looking for ways to support the cause and fill the holiday shop with cheer.

“A lot of people feel very humbled, or they don’t want to ask for the help. We’re here for that reason,” Harris said.

Previous grant recipients have included Buddy Bags of Dixon, Dixon Habitat for Humanity, Dixon PADS Shelter, Dixon Stage Left, Hope Cancer Wellness Center, Open Sesame, Paw Paw Boys & Girls Club, Prairie State Legal Services, Reagan Mass Transit District, Teen Turf, The Next Picture Show and United Way of Lee County.

The Prairie Brome Solar Community Grant Program is designed to empower and uplift local nonprofits that play a pivotal role in enhancing the community’s well-being. Each quarter, the program selects deserving organizations and provides them with financial assistance to support their vital operations and initiatives.

Applications for the Q4 Prairie Brome Solar Community Grant Program are now open. All nonprofit and charitable organizations serving Lee County residents are encouraged to apply for the next round of funding to further their missions and continue making a positive difference in the community.

Applicants can apply for $500 to $5,000 in funding, which can be used to fund a specific project or operating expenses for an existing operation. The application deadline is Dec. 15. For more information about the Prairie Brome Solar Community Grant Program and how to apply, contact Anne-Marie Williams at annemarie.williams@geenexpower.com.

Prairie Brome Solar is a proposed 180-megawatt utility-scale solar project located in Lee County. Developed by Geenex, a leading energy project developer, Prairie Brome Solar is designed to deliver long-term economic and environmental benefits to the local community. Once operational, the project is expected to generate significant new tax revenue for schools, roads and public services, create construction and operations jobs and provide reliable, locally produced energy for decades to come.

The Gemini Solar project team members are local to the project area and work closely with landowners, community members and local officials to ensure the project reflects shared priorities and preserves the character of the area while supporting Illinois’ growing energy needs.