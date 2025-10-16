Helfrich is a Dixon High School Student of the Month

Gage Helfrich, a senior, is a Dixon High School student of the month for September.

He is the son of Matt and Missy Helfrich and has a sibling, Garrett.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: The class I find engaging is forensics science taught by Mr. Deets because we investigate crime scenes using forensic equipment to find fingerprints and DNA. Investigating crime scenes is very intriguing and hands-on.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: I plan on being a student-athlete at a 4-year university majoring in business and mathematics.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: Baseball is one of favorite extracurricular activities because not only does it require athleticism, but it is a very mental game that teaches one to be focused and disciplined. A community activity that is very important to me is being involved in St. Patrick’s church by altar serving and ushering. This has strengthened my faith and taught me to be the best version of myself.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable: Events that were memorable to me during school were winning the 2025 regional championship in baseball and qualifying for state in swimming freshman year!

What is your hope for the future?: My hope for the future is to be my best self and be happy and successful!