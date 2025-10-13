Prophetstown man charged with battering child

A Prophetstown man faces four charges in connection with a child’s facial and arm injuries.

Earl D. Chinn Sr., 55, is charged with aggravated battery to a child, with great bodily harm, under the age of 13 (Class X); aggravated domestic battery (Class 2); aggravated battery of a child (Class 3); and domestic battery (Class A), according to a news release issued by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation.

According to the release, a concerned citizen reached out to the Prophetstown Police Department after observing a 12-year-old child with apparent facial injuries. Prophetstown police requested ISP conduct an investigation. During their investigation, ISP special agents identified Chinn Sr. as a suspect, also discovering the child had sustained a previously unreported broken arm, according to the release.

Court records indicate the first two charges have been filed in connection with a May 7, 2025, incident that specifically cites the arm injury. The Class 3 felony battery of a child charge and the misdemeanor charge were filed in connection with an Aug. 15 incident. Chinn was arrested on a warrant on Oct. 8.

Court records indicate that prosecutors were successful in their efforts to detain him based on his use of alcohol while on probation for driving under the influence, a prior criminal history that includes child endangerment and driving while license revoked and because injuries were found on the child that are in various stages of healing.

Chinn is currently being held in the Whiteside County Jail. His next court appearance is a preliminary hearing set for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 20.