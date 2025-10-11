Fulton High School’s ‘Volley for the Cure’ benefits Sanquist family

Fulton High School volleyball coach Stacy Germann (left) embraces Rene Sanquist during the Steamers' Volley for the Cure game against Eastland on Tuesday, Oct. 7, at Fulton High School. Sanquist is battling breast cancer and was the recipient of proceeds from the event. (Earleen Hinton)

The Stan Borgman gym at Fulton High School was filled with pink Tuesday night as the Steamers volleyball team hosted Eastland in the annual “Volley for the Cure” matchup.

Fulton coach Stacy Germann started the evening by asking anyone in the packed gym to stand if they are battling or have battled cancer.

“Before we recognize a very special family, I would like anyone who has fought or is fighting cancer to please stand while we honor you and your family,” Germann said.

Fulton High School volleyball coach Stacy Germann (far left) announces that proceeds from the "Volley for the Cure" event Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, would benefit Rene Sanquist and her family. Rene (third from left) is facing breast cancer. Germann said Rene is the mother of Paige, Liz and Morgan, all of whom have grown through the Steamer volleyball program. (Earleen Hinton)

Germann then introduced a local woman who is battling breast cancer and her family.

“Tonight, our volleyball family is uniting to show our support for some very special individuals. We are proud to introduce the Sanquist family,” Germann said. “Rene Sanquist is bravely facing her battle with breast cancer. She is the loving mother of Paige, Liz and Morgan, all of whom have grown through the Steamer volleyball program.

“Liz is currently coaching at our 3D volleyball club, serves as our Rivals team wear representative and is an active board member for the River Bend Junior Tackle.”

Germann said Paige and Liz once served as nannies for her own children.

“Thanks to their help, I was able to keep coaching, which I am truly passionate about,” Germann said. “Their kindness meant everything to me, and it’s clear my kids must not have scared them off from starting families of their own!

The Fulton student section cheers on the Steamers' volleyball team during the "Volley for the Cure" game with Eastland on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

“That kind of support shows exactly the kind of people they are. The Sanquists have always shown incredible kindness, strength and support for others, and now it’s our turn to rally behind them.”

Germann said proceeds from the evening’s event would be donated to the Sanquist family.

“As they courageously face a battle with cancer, we are coming together to help ease the financial burden that comes with treatment and recovery. All proceeds raised will go directly to the family to support medical and related expenses,” Germann said.

Germann also thanked the Eastland volleyball fans for teaming up for the “Volley for the Cure” cause.

Rene Sanquist and her family are recognized at the start of the Fulton High School "Volley for the Cure" event Tuesday, Oct. 7, at Fulton High School. Sanquist (second from left) is battling breast cancer and was the recipient of the proceeds from the event. (Earleen Hinton)

“It was a always a pleasure to watch Katie and Carly [Krogman] play at Eastland, and now I get the honor to be coaching against and with them. Thank you to all of Eastland for supporting our cause,” Germann said.

“Volley for the Cure,” which started in 2006, is designed to promote positive awareness and the importance of early detection of breast cancer to high school girls.

Tuesday’s event in Fulton included a raffle and bake sale.