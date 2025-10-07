State Rep. McCombie hosting free paper-shredding event in Freeport

State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, and state Rep. John M. Cabello, R-Machesney Park, are hosting a free paper-shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 11, in Freeport.

Any paper documents can be brought to the event to be professionally and securely shredded and discarded at the event in Parking Lot B of Highland Community College, 2998 West Pearl City Road.

The lawmakers recommend residents use this event as a chance to safely and securely dispose of any paper documents that contain sensitive personal information. This event is free and open to all residents of the 89th and 90th House Districts. Attendees are encouraged to limit their items for shredding to only two banker boxes as the event will end once the truck reaches capacity.

“I’m proud to offer this event to help protect our residents and give them peace of mind knowing their personal information is safe,” McCombie said. “I strongly encourage everyone who can to attend to take this simple step to safeguard you and your family from any sort of identity theft.”

For more information about this shred event, contact McCombie’s office at 815-291-8989.